Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

