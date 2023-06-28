Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. 3,536,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 45.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $493,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

