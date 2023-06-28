Insider Buying: MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,194 Shares of Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,194 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,308.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,305,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,708,365.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,070 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,762.60.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $41,068.06.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,835.70.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $572.80.
- On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.
- On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
NYSE:CMU remained flat at $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.71.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
