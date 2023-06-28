Insider Buying: MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,194 Shares of Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,194 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,308.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,305,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,708,365.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,070 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,762.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $41,068.06.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,835.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CMU remained flat at $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

