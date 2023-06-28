Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys 12,575 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Jones purchased 12,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 392 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £49,294 ($62,675.14).

Aviva Stock Up 0.3 %

AV traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 389.60 ($4.95). 3,423,788 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of £10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,025.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 366.70 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.70 ($6.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 408.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 427.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Get Aviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.94) to GBX 532 ($6.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.61) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.93) to GBX 535 ($6.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526 ($6.69).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.