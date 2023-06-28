Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.25 to C$17.25. The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $161.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

