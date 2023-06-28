Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 23,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

