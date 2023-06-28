Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 22.59 ($0.29), with a volume of 7179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -293.75 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.45.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, hospital staff directory app that enables users to source, communicate, and share information with other healthcare professionals, as well as allows them to bypass legacy hospital switchboards; Induction Zesty, a digital patient engagement platform that ensures automated process for patients to manage their hospital appointments, view their letters and clinical records, as well as provides data remotely via digital questionnaires; Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local medical guidance and policies; Induction Attend Anywhere, which offers video consultations to patients and service users to help hospitals, health systems, and other customers; and Induction HealthStream, a data integration engine which enables two-way communication between induction products and the EMR systems.

