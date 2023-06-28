Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Up 66.7%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,439,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 969% from the average daily volume of 134,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Indiva Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,024.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.