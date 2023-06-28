Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 20044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Indigo Books & Music Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

About Indigo Books & Music

(Get Rating)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.