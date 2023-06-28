Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 1.32% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 154.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.