Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $567,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.