Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 24 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $503.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.56 and its 200-day moving average is $433.56. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $517.44. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

