Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

