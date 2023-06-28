Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 541.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS JPHY opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.