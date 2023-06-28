Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,252,000 after purchasing an additional 657,257 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 643,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 427,462 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,826,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

