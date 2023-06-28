Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

