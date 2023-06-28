Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

