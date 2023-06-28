Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

