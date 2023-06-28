Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

WOMN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

