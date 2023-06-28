IFP Advisors Inc Sells 89,052 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.