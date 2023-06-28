IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 62,583 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,583 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

