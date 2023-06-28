IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

