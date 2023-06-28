IFP Advisors Inc Has $21.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

