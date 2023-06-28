Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $32.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $445.92 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $435.00 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.75 and its 200 day moving average is $501.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

