HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 50,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get HUB Cyber Security (Israel) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBCW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.