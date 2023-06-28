Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Head-To-Head Survey

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Free Report) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Traeger $655.90 million 0.81 -$382.14 million ($3.04) -1.40

Howden Joinery Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Traeger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Traeger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Howden Joinery Group and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Traeger 0 7 2 0 2.22

Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus price target of $721.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8,748.29%. Traeger has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given Howden Joinery Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howden Joinery Group is more favorable than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Traeger -62.12% -27.11% -10.61%

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats Traeger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as frozen meal kits; covers, drip trays, bucket liners, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

