Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $3,992,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,515 over the last quarter.

