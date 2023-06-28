Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HST stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after buying an additional 2,039,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
