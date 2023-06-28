Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 291,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,506. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.