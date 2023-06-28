Horan Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.52. 1,165,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,778. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

