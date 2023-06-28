Horan Securities Inc. Has $687,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $194.89. 195,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,934. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average of $190.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

