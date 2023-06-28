Horan Securities Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,674,882. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

