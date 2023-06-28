Horan Securities Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.0% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 99,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.32. The company had a trading volume of 557,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,929. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.26.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

