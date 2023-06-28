Horan Securities Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 625,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 288,592 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 158.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,688,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 179,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,095. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.