Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.91

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.91 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 70.71 ($0.90). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 74.20 ($0.94), with a volume of 824,077 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £370.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

