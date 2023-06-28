HM Payson & Co. Sells 60 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $187.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

