HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,487 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $124,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $848.40 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.