HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

BDX opened at $258.27 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.58 and a 200 day moving average of $249.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

