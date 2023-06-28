HM Payson & Co. Invests $7.44 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

