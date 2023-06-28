HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.61 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.