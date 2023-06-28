HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $300.81 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.21 and a 200 day moving average of $280.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

