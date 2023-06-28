HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 37.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock

Shares of INTU opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

