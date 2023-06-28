HM Payson & Co. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

