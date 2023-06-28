HM Payson & Co. Has $37.46 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,846,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

