HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $300.81 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.21 and a 200 day moving average of $280.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

