HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $85,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $272,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,702,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $193.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

