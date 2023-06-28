HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

