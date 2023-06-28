HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,894 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned 1.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after buying an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCO opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.