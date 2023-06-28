HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,105 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

