Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.27. 587,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

